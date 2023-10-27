Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Beat Bama Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow

Beat Bama blood drive
Beat Bama blood drive
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood? There is always a constant need for regular donations.

Help WAFB fill the blood banks by participating in our Beat Bama Blood Drive.

“Blood is something that is a medicine for us. We use it every day,” said Dr. Mark Laperouse, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Our Lady of Lake.

The drive starts October 28th and ends November 3rd.

“To have events like this, it is great for our supply,” Dr. Laperouse explained. 

He says, on any given day, the blood center is hovering around just a week’s supply of blood.

”Every day is it an ebb and flow. It’s not like we stockpile for months and months,” added Laperouse.

Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to save up to three lives.

” We take your whole blood, and we can get multiple things from it,” explained Laperouse.

The hospital’s blood center collects, tests, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused in the entire Baton Rouge area.

”We can’t predict when traumas will happen. With all the construction on the interstate, there are wrecks and there are injuries. Sometimes, people just need blood,” Laperouse said.

Starting the 28th through November 3rd, OLOL will be accepting donations at various locations in the capital city. While Dr. Laperouse encourages you to go out and roll up your sleeves, he says don’t make this a onetime thing.

You can donate every eight weeks, that is six times a year.

”I tell people to put a reminder on their calendars. Go give blood. Even with the best intentions. we have busy lives and schedules,” explained Laperouse.

For more information on the Beat Bama Blood Drive click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Louisiana faces shortage of election commissioners; how you can sign up
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Deon Guillory gives the latest recall roundup on Friday, Oct.27.
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Oct.27
Plaquemine High School.
Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating