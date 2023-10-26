Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Six deer hit in two months in Livingston town prompts warning for drivers from officials

Livingston deer run
Livingston deer run(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the Town of Livingston are warning drivers to be cautious after six deer have been hit in the past two months.

“There have been several deer that have not looked both ways when crossing the streets here in the Town of Livingston and it has not ended up well for them,” said officials on Facebook.

Livingston deer run
Livingston deer run(Town of Livingston)

Officials are urging drivers to be alert when traveling around town because the deer are on the move.

“Hunters you can thank us later for showing you where they are traveling! If you know of any others that have not looked both ways let us know and we’ll add them to the map,” said officials on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Plaquemine High School.
Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter and the WAFB team dig deeper into the shocking allegations...
BRAVE CAVE: Warehouse of Secrets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 27
Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week