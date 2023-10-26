Six deer hit in two months in Livingston town prompts warning for drivers from officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the Town of Livingston are warning drivers to be cautious after six deer have been hit in the past two months.

“There have been several deer that have not looked both ways when crossing the streets here in the Town of Livingston and it has not ended up well for them,” said officials on Facebook.

Livingston deer run (Town of Livingston)

Officials are urging drivers to be alert when traveling around town because the deer are on the move.

“Hunters you can thank us later for showing you where they are traveling! If you know of any others that have not looked both ways let us know and we’ll add them to the map,” said officials on Facebook.

