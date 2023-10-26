Facebook
Shot fired after woman allegedly approached by person wearing ski mask, carrying gun

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman fired a shot at an individual wearing a ski mask who allegedly approached her car with a gun.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the incident happened at an apartment complex located at 4744 Earl Gros Avenue near Jim Taylor Drive before 4 a.m.

Police said the woman was returning home when she noticed an individual wearing a ski mask walking up to her car. She pulled out a gun and fired a shot, according to police.

BRPD said the masked person then ran away.

The woman reportedly injured herself when she fell down but BRPD clarified that she was not injured by gunfire.

The shooting reportedly happened before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex located at the corner of Jim Taylor Drive and Earl Gros Avenue.(WAFB)

