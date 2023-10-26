‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A growing army is rallying behind a Southern University assistant football coach as he prepares for the fight of a lifetime.

Defensive coach and former star player, Sean Wallace, was recently diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

The Metro Council, led by District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst, honored Wallace before their Oct. 25th meeting.

“I fully expect to win,” said Wallace.

As people flooded the council chambers with Columbia blue and gold shirts that read ‘Sean Strong’, a huge announcement was made.

The Human Jukebox and The Fabolous Dancing Dolls will sport the same shirt to support Wallace at their home game against Texas Southern on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A $5000 check was also presented to Wallace to help with medical bills. Every penny came from the shirts that were sold to the band and the community.

“The old African proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. I can tell you my village has surrounded me with the support that I need. It’s unbelievable,” said Wallace.

Former Jaguar football coach Pete Richarson was in attendance when the announcement was made. Richardson coached Wallace during his first season and led Southern to the no. 1 in the country. That same year SU won both the 1993 SWAC Championship and the Black College National Championship.

“He’s a fighter. He’s going to give everything he has and hopefully he comes back stronger than this,” said Richardson.

Richardson compared the community support to the way Wallace would rally his teammates.

“As far as inspiring people he had that knack of making individuals play, especially for gametime,” said Richardson.

Richardson called Wallace a warrior, both on and off the field.

“I appreciate the continued support. [I am] going to win,” said Wallace.

The ‘Sean Strong’ shirts will be sold through The Southern University Foundation. All proceeds will go directly to Wallace.

Wallace’s family and supporters have also created a GoFundMe to contribute towards his medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

