Push to legalize video poker in Ascension Parish stalls; Officials prefer voters to decide next November election

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There has been a renewed push to legalize video poker in Ascension Parish nearly 25 years since voters chose to get rid of it in the 1990′s.

The population of the parish has more than doubled since the last time this was on the ballot in 1996.

And while some believe the revenue could help fix drainage and roads in the parish, there would still be a lot of hoops to go through before this could potentially become a reality.

“Resolution placing an item on the ballot to make video gaming lawful in the Parish of Ascension,” said Chase Melancon, Ascension Parish Councilman for District 6 last Thursday.

It came as a surprise to most last week with a push by a few council members to possibly revive video poker in the parish.

“Caught us off guard,” said Melancon.

“So, it was kind of vague, and we didn’t really understand what the motivation was behind it,” said Michael Mason, Ascension Parish Councilman, District 11.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilmen Corey Orgeron, John Cagnolatti, and Aaron Lawler, all of their terms expire in January.

It would give voters the chance to decide on the issue, however, some council members are split on if they’d support it.

“I like the idea of a potential tax revenue that’s not increasing property taxes or sales tax. I like that idea, but I’m not sure 100% if gambling’s where we want to go,” said Mason.

“Look it’s 2023, you can do it all on your phone, football, if you want to play a slot machine, you can do it out here, why not? Let’s try to make the revenue here in the parish,” said Melancon.

The last time it was on the ballot for Ascension Parish voters was November of 1996.

Voters approved Riverboat Gaming, however, they voted against video poker in the parish.

It was a parish-by-parish referendum that year in Louisiana, and only 33 of the 64 parishes in the state made video poker legal.

But Parish President Clint Cointmnet believes if the council would approve this, it needs to be on a ballot that has widespread interest.

“I think this should go on a major election, something like a presidential of a governor or something. Something so dramatic as this, that affects people’s lives, you should try to get the majority of voters’ input,” said Cointment.

Ideas were floated about using the revenue to spend on fixing drainage, roads, traffic, and healthcare, but there would likely need to be more studies done beforehand.

istrict“If it does pass, it still has to go before the gaming commission. And there’s still a very good chance that they wouldn’t pass it,” said Joel Robert, Ascension Parish Councilman D 2.

Some folks who live in the parish gave their thoughts on the idea.

“I would have to think about it long and hard, I love our community, at the same time I think people have the ability to make their own choices,” said Larry Dragna, Ascension Parish resident.

“I’m indifferent. I never did it, I know a lot of people that do, but hey legal is legal,” said Katherine Hass, Ascension Parish resident.

“There is months and months of research and information that has to be found, before this could properly be voted on,” said Councilman Melancon.

The item was ultimately deferred until December.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.