New exhibit honoring longtime professor and U.S. Army Major open at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “So, this is his officer’s uniform,” said Walt Larimore. “He was one of the most decorated frontline officers in the war.”

Walt Larimore is talking about his dad, Phillip Larimore; the youngest U.S. Army Major in World War II. He even has every army award except the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Growing up, Larimore was branded a handful from a young age.

“A lot of trouble,” said Walt. “He became the prophecy’s little stink.”

His parents shipped him off to military school at 13. He graduated and became an officer at 17 before he was shipped overseas. Larimore was part of the 3rd Infantry Division. The ones who freed the ‘Eagle’s Nest’ and was awarded the most medal of honors during the war.

“It was the most awarded division in WWII and almost no one knows that,” said Walt.

But Walt didn’t believe the stories his dad told him until he found some of these items and letters after he died. The William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum Director, James Gregory, didn’t believe him at first either.

“It’s a very strange story, especially from a historian’s perspective,” said Gregory. “All the work he had to do and the classified missions and the stuff you can’t find in the history books.”

One of Walt’s favorite pieces in the exhibit is his dad’s compass which started his love for maps and a new career after he retired as a Major at 22.

“He came for doctoral studies but then became a map maker, cartographer, and a beloved professor here at LSU for over 40 years,” said Walt.

Giving Gregory another reason to help students relate to the rich military history connected to LSU.

“They can come in and see a helmet, and they can come in and see a flag, but they don’t take anything back with them,” said Gregory. “But when they come in and read a story like Phillip Larimore’s story, then they leave here with a new appreciation.”

An appreciation that Walt believes is bigger than his dad.

“It’s about an entire group of men and women who’ve been forgotten, and my hope and prayer has been that his story will resurrect and revive their memory,” said Walt.

To inspire a new appreciation of the sacrifice those like Larimore made for our freedom.

