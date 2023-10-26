Weather will cooperate for area events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You shouldn’t be at a loss for things to do around Baton Rouge in the coming days as the weather looks to stay cooperative for everything you might want to do. We start with decent weather this evening and tomorrow evening.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens Thursday and carries on for the next few weeks at the Baton Rouge fairgrounds off Airline Hwy. Temperatures will be warm so dress comfortably and we could squeeze out a stray sprinkle or two, but I wouldn’t be too concerned with rain.

If live music is more your thing, the last Live After 5 of the fall season may be your Friday evening event. Temperatures will be once again warm, but we stay dry.

Weather forecast for Live After 5 on Friday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

There won’t be any weather pattern change as we move into the weekend. The Fifolet Halloween 5k and Halloween parade in downtown BR on Saturday is going to have very nice weather. Temperatures will stay warm so dress comfortably. Southern kicks off with Texas Southern on Saturday at 4 p.m. The weather for the Jag’s home game looks good with warm and breezy conditions.

Game day forecast for Saturday, Oct. 28. (WAFB)

Weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 28. (WAFB)

The kids may want a short sleeve costume if they are going to be doing Boo at the Zoo Saturday or Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80°s both days.

The change to our weather pattern begins Monday as a cold front will push through the area producing a few isolated showers. Temperatures will take a nose-dive as we go into Halloween Tuesday. A few lingering isolated showers will remain possible through Halloween. Most should stay dry for trick-or-treating. The weather will be cool and breezy so a jacket or a costume with sleeves might be needed as temps fall through the 50°s Tuesday evening.

Forecast for Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31. (WAFB)

Cooler than normal temperatures last through Friday. A few areas could even see upper 30°s for morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

