Memorial scheduled for Frank, founder of Frank’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge, Prairieville

Frank Dedman
Frank Dedman(Frank's Restaurant)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Frank’s Restaurant, Frank Dedman, died Monday, October 23 at the age of 91. Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday, October 26 at 10 a.m.

According to Frank’s Restaurant website, he opened Blue Bird Drive Inn in 1964, later changing the name to Frank’s Restaurant in 1972. Along with the original location of Frank’s Restaurant on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, three generations of Frank’s own and operate another location in Prairieville. Their website touts the family has been serving “the best homemade biscuits in the world” since 1964.

Frank Dedman and family in front of Frank's Restaurant
Frank Dedman and family in front of Frank's Restaurant(Source: Advocate)

Visitation for Dedman will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Green Oaks Memorial Park.

