LPSO: 4-year-old boy dead after apparent drowning

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old boy died from an apparent drowning Thursday morning.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to Meadow Lane in Watson around 10 a.m., after calls that a 4-year-old boy went missing.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies were assisted by family and neighbors in the Oak Hills subdivision assisting with the search. The boy was later located unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool not far from his home.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.