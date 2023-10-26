Livingston to reinstate parish wide burn ban
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish fire chiefs have requested to reinstate the burn ban that was cancelled on Tuesday, October 17, officials said.
The burn ban will take effect Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 a.m.
