Livingston to reinstate parish wide burn ban

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish fire chiefs have requested to reinstate the burn ban that was cancelled on Tuesday, October 17, officials said.

The burn ban will take effect Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 a.m.

