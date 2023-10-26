Facebook
Let’s geaux Zydeco!

Zydeco is gearing up for an exciting inaugural season at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Zydeco hockey team
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hockey season has begun in Baton Rouge and the Zydeco hockey team is gearing up as they face off against the Columbus River Dragons.

The beginning of the series will start Thursday, Oct. 26 and continue Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

According to officials, single game tickets start at $10 depending on seating. You can purchase tickets in person at the Raising Cane’s River Center box office or online.

The Fifolet Halloween Festival Parade will also be Saturday, Oct. 28 causing road closures and detours.

Below is a map of the parade route to help you avoid traffic delays.

Fifolet Halloween Festival parade route
