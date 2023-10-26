Facebook
I-55 Southbound to reopen Thursday morning

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - LaDOTD says I-55 southbound will reopen at 10 a.m. today after crews cleared and inspected the bridge after the horrific pile-up earlier this week.

Traffic will still be diverted to just one lane at the crash site near the Manchac exit.

DOTD also said that a majority of damage sustained in the crash occurred on the northbound lanes, which still have to undergo extensive damage assessment and repair. There is no timetable for reopening the northbound lanes at this time.

