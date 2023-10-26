Get ready for food, rides, and fun at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26 and it’s returning to its original stomping ground.

The event moved to Gonzales last year after BREC, who owns the fairground property, said that construction would start on the redesign into a community park. That construction has been moved back and the fair is returning this year and next year.

Fair president, Cliff Barton, noted that while attendance dropped, last year’s fair was a great success. “We paid all the bills and turned over a profit to the foundation,” Barton said.

The fair will feature live entertainment on the main stage including Rock Show NOLA, The Confidential Band, Christian Serpas & Ghostown, Kendall Shaffer, The Chee Wees, United We Jam, James Lynden Hogg, The Dukes of Country, Horacio Mata Y Sus Cadetes de Linares, and Sonora Explosiva Dinamita.

The daily attractions will feature for the first time the Dallas and Nick show which will include fire eating, juggling, strait jacket escapes, and more. Returning is the popular one-man band, Washboard Willy along with Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Noah’s Way Petting Zoo, magician Tim Spinosa, and much more.

New at the fair this year will be a pumpkin carving and decorating contest, a pie-baking competition, and a hot dog eating contest. Returning for the 6th year will be the Lego Build Extravaganza. “We had more entrants last year than we could accommodate, so we got more Legos and hopefully we can get everyone in,” Barton said.

Also new this year is a clear bag policy. “This isn’t something we wanted to do,” Barton said, “But it is done at all major events including fairs, concerts, NCAA, and NFL Games.”

The proceeds from the fair are donated to the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation, which distributes them back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships, and sponsorships. Over 4.6 million dollars have been returned since the inception of this program.

A complete schedule of events as well as a link to the discount advance sale online tickets are now available for purchase on the fair’s website, www.gbrsf.com.

