Celebrate Halloween at Knock Knock Children’s Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families in Baton Rouge will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The museum says to be sure to wear your costume and be ready to have a “monster-ous” good time during its event called “Knock Knock! Boo’s There.”

The trick-or-treating event will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature lots of activities for kids to participate in.

Families in Baton Rouge will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Thursday, Oct. 26. (Knock Knock Children's Museum)

The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members to attend.

Some of the spooktacular activities include:

Decorating pumpkins in the Art Garden

Participating in the Homemade Costume Contest

Tinkering in the Haunted Maker Mansion

Shaking your bones in the Big Back Yard

Trick or Treating in the Learning Zones

Building skeletons with Fran U

Experimenting with Knock Knock’s Mad Scientist

Cooking up potions in the Cafe

Creating your own pirate hat with the Boo Krewe

Visiting the Photo BOOth and so much more!

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.