Celebrate Halloween at Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Families in Baton Rouge will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Thursday, Oct. 26.(Knock Knock Children's Museum)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families in Baton Rouge will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The museum says to be sure to wear your costume and be ready to have a “monster-ous” good time during its event called “Knock Knock! Boo’s There.”

The trick-or-treating event will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature lots of activities for kids to participate in.

The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members to attend.

Some of the spooktacular activities include:

  • Decorating pumpkins in the Art Garden
  • Participating in the Homemade Costume Contest
  • Tinkering in the Haunted Maker Mansion
  • Shaking your bones in the Big Back Yard
  • Trick or Treating in the Learning Zones
  • Building skeletons with Fran U
  • Experimenting with Knock Knock’s Mad Scientist
  • Cooking up potions in the Cafe
  • Creating your own pirate hat with the Boo Krewe
  • Visiting the Photo BOOth and so much more!

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information.

