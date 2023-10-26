Facebook
BRPD investigating death of man found in North BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday.

According to police, Joshua Phillips, 37, was found in the 2000 block of North Blvd.

Autopsy results showed that Phillips suffered multiple injuries that resulted in his death. Phillips’s death is being ruled as a homicide.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this homicide you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4867 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

