Amtrak service connecting Baton Rouge to Nola opens 2027, officials project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passenger service for a rail connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans could start as early as 2027, according to an agreement Gov. John Bel Edwards signed on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The governor’s office announced the service development agreement Edwards signed will advance the return of intercity passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. He was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Sec. Eric Kalivoda, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner, and other officials at the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal.

“An Amtrak line connecting Louisiana’s capital to the largest metropolitan area in the state will have immense economic benefits for both cities and the parishes in between,” said Gov. Edwards. “Not only will this service potentially reduce the number of vehicles on the roadways which will result in less congestion, but it will also connect communities through employment opportunities and allow for more transportation options for festivals, sporting events, and concerts.”

According to the governor’s office, the yet-to-be-named route will take 75 to 90 minutes from start to finish, and the train will stop in downtown Baton Rouge, south Baton Rouge, Gonzales, LaPlace, New Orleans International Airport, Jefferson Parish, and the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal.

Officials said only one round trip daily is initially planned, but it will expand to two round trips daily later, pending evaluation of operations and potential railroad improvement needs. Additional round trips could be introduced in the future, officials added.

Infrastructure upgrades are expected to begin in 2024, according to officials.

Amtrak will reportedly release schedules and fares closer to the launch of the new service.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.