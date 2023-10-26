Facebook
40 recruits from the Baton Rouge Fire Academy take the oath of a firefighter

The Baton Rouge Fire Department held its graduation ceremony for its 2034 academy on Wednesday morning.
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department held its graduation ceremony for its 2034 academy on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was held at Istrouma Baptist Church as 32 men in blue, eight in black, all now public servants.

“We are finding people that want to give back. They risk their life every day to save lives or property,” says BRFD Chief, Michael Kimble.

The men in blue represent the newest firefighters for the Baton Rouge Fire Department. While one of those men, Reece Wolfe, says his inspiration to take the oath comes from watching his dad wear the badge.

“Just hearing what happens at the fire department and the joy he has encouraged me to be a part of it,” Wolfe explained.

For 29 years, Wolfe’s father has served his community.

After six months of training and earning the title of the recruit class’s “Iron Man”, it is now Reece’s turn.

“I love every minute of it. It makes you a better person,” continued Wolfe.

Training alongside Wolfe and the other men, Nicholas Guillory thought after turning 35, he would not be able to live his dream.

“I thought it passed me by, but the stars lined up and now I am able to graduate,” said Guillory.

However, getting to graduation day wasn’t easy. Guillory says training was tough, but he turned to his family for strength.

“My wife and my daughter Lilly. She is four years old. Both of them. I could not have done it without them,” Guillory added.

The eight men in black represent other fire departments.

Seven of them will bravely join the Zachary Fire Department while one of the men will serve the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

“To have this many people graduate is huge across the state. There is always a struggle to get firefighters to come to work. We are proud to get the staff we get,” Kimble said.

