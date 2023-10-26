21-year-old from Plaquemine among 8 killed in horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old woman from Plaquemine as a victim killed in the I-55 car pile-up on Monday, Oct. 23.

Corinne Hebert, 21, was one of eight victims involved in the deadly crash.

Corinne’s family and friends describe her as a bright light in everyone’s life, fiercely independent, and a hard worker. She was a 2020 graduate of St. John High School, and a current student at Aveda Institute in Hammond studying to be an esthetician, according to her obituary.

Corinne Hebert (Obituary/ Facebook)

“Corinne loved to love. She will be remembered for her love of family, laughter, and friends. Her laugh was contagious, and she spread joy to everyone she met,” family members said.

Her family also posted on Facebook sharing fond memories and photos of Corinne.

Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 11 a.m.

