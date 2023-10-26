Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

21-year-old from Plaquemine among 8 killed in horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55

Corinne Hebert, 21, was one of eight victims involved in the deadly crash.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old woman from Plaquemine as a victim killed in the I-55 car pile-up on Monday, Oct. 23.

Corinne Hebert, 21, was one of eight victims involved in the deadly crash.

Corinne’s family and friends describe her as a bright light in everyone’s life, fiercely independent, and a hard worker. She was a 2020 graduate of St. John High School, and a current student at Aveda Institute in Hammond studying to be an esthetician, according to her obituary.

Corinne Hebert
Corinne Hebert(Obituary/ Facebook)

“Corinne loved to love. She will be remembered for her love of family, laughter, and friends. Her laugh was contagious, and she spread joy to everyone she met,” family members said.

Her family also posted on Facebook sharing fond memories and photos of Corinne.

Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 11 a.m.

RELATED
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Death toll from deadly I-55 pileup climbs to 8
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter and the WAFB team dig deeper into the shocking allegations...
BRAVE CAVE: Warehouse of Secrets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 27
Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week
LSU will host a premiere watch party Thursday, November 2 in the PMAC for Piece By Piece, an...
Watch documentary on LSU women’s basketball championship story live in the PMAC