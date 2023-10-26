Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles after they allegedly raped a child.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE ROSE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles after they allegedly raped a child.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, reports were filed of first degree rape allegations against two juveniles, 14 and 10, in connection with sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

Documents show the 14-year-old initiated multiple sexual attacks against the child in the Belle Rose area, and encouraged the 10-year-old to participate in one of those incidents.

The 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility. The 10-year-old was released to their parent. The pair is pending judicial proceedings.

The names have not been released because they are both juveniles.

This is an ongoing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
George O’Neal Road shooting
EBRSO: 2-year-old dies after shooting off George O’Neal Road, adult charged with negligent homicide
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Plaquemine High School.
Weapon found inside backpack at Plaquemine High, officials investigating
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
The images of the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 near Manchac last Monday are...
Super fog to spoil Saturday?
Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter and the WAFB team dig deeper into the shocking allegations...
BRAVE CAVE: Warehouse of Secrets
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 27
Fog possible this weekend, much cooler next week