Top-ranked Tigers host exhibition games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU women’s basketball is back in action.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is entering her third season with the Tigers as the defending National Champions. Mulkey has reloaded her roster with two of the top transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow to go along with the top-rated freshman class featuring Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez, and Janae Kent.

They join preseason AP All-American Angel Reese and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Flau’Jae Johnson. The Tigers also return key starters Last-Tear Poa, Kateri Poole and Sa’Myah Smith.

The Lady Tigers showed out in their first two exhibition games of the season, beating East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) by 73 points in their first exhibition. They returned to the court Thursday, Oct. 26 to take on ETBU in the PMAC. The final score against ETBU was 99 to 26. Six Lady Tigers finished in double figures.

Their second exhibition at home against the Loyola New Orleans was just as stress-free. The Tigers won this one by 85 points, with a final score of 121 to 36. They shot over 60% from the floor during that exhibition game.

