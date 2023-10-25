Suspected impaired driver accused of driving wrong way down interstate in deadly crash

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - A Texas man is facing charges in Ascension Parish after he allegedly killed another driver in a head-on collision while driving the wrong way down the interstate.

According to Louisiana State Police, Joshuah Cannon, of Nederland, Texas, was arrested on the charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (3rd offense), driving on divided highways, and no seatbelt.

Officials identified the victim of the crash as Jaranisha Carter, 23, of Prairieville.

The two-vehicle crash happened on I-10, east of U.S. 61 shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to LSP, Cannon was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse west in the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he struck Carter’s 2008 Honda Accord head-on in the eastbound lane.

Troopers said Carter suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Cannon suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital, added troopers.

Neither Cannon nor Carter were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

According to LSP, Cannon displayed multiple signs of impairment during the on-scene investigation and was arrested. He will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after he is discharged from the hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, officials confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

