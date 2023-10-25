Facebook
SU Coach recognized by Mayor Broome, others; heads to treatment

Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, the university announced Monday, Oct. 16.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s safety coach Sean Wallace will be recognized by Mayor Broome, teammates, coaching staff, and Councilman Darryl Hurst on Wednesday, Oct. 25, before heading to treatment, officials announced.

The special event will take place in the Metroplitan Council Chambers located at 222 St. Louis St. in room 348 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayou apparel will also donate more than 200 hundred shirts that read “Sean Strong.” The proceeds will go to Wallace’s family in support of his victory against pancreatic cancer, a spokesman with Southern University said.

SU Sean Strong t-shirt
SU Sean Strong t-shirt(Southern University)

The shirts will be sold by SU Athletics.

Wallace will be leaving on Thursday, Oct. 26 for treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

