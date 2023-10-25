SU Coach recognized by Mayor Broome, others; heads to treatment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s safety coach Sean Wallace will be recognized by Mayor Broome, teammates, coaching staff, and Councilman Darryl Hurst on Wednesday, Oct. 25, before heading to treatment, officials announced.

The special event will take place in the Metroplitan Council Chambers located at 222 St. Louis St. in room 348 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayou apparel will also donate more than 200 hundred shirts that read “Sean Strong.” The proceeds will go to Wallace’s family in support of his victory against pancreatic cancer, a spokesman with Southern University said.

SU Sean Strong t-shirt (Southern University)

The shirts will be sold by SU Athletics.

Wallace will be leaving on Thursday, Oct. 26 for treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

