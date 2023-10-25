SMART LIVING: First job fundamentals

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - According to experts, what you do during your first job could potentially shape the rest of your career.

Experts said some people make amateur mistakes, impacting a person’s ability to advance at a job.

“Either you can come into a new opportunity with a little too much confidence and put your foot in your mouth and get in your own way, thinking that you’re the smartest person in the room, and that can hinder your growth potential,” said Samantha Schilke, executive director at Team Strength, Inc.

Over-sharing at work can also keep you from moving up. Experts said you shouldn’t share social media handles because what you post may not line up with company policy.

Also, avoid giving out too much personal information. Family arguments, venting about your partner, and details about a past traumatic experience are never good things to talk about at work.

Owning up to your mistakes is a good thing, but successful people never reveal irrelevant past failures. Telling people about your failures will make them remember those failures.

Another rookie mistake is not asking enough questions.

“You have to be willing to go in there and ask questions about the things that you don’t know,” Schilke said.

And remember, although you’re new to the job, you do have something to offer. If you don’t speak up now, sooner or later, nobody will listen when you do.

“The most successful people that I’ve met create energy wherever they go. They don’t just bring positive energy; they create it in any room. That positivity and that mindset of making yourself and companies better is invaluable, and it will always be invaluable,” Schilke said.

You should meet with your supervisor every four to six months to make sure you are reaching your goals. Don’t expect your employer to keep track of you. Your next promotion relies on you making the right moves.

