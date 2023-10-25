Facebook
La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (KPLC) - Louisiana’s elected officials are reacting after Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was elected the first speaker of the House from the Bayou State, ending a three-week gridlock in the chamber.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: Our country is at a critical juncture, and Mike Johnson is the right man to unify and lead our Republican Majority. He’s been a Brother to me since we came to Congress in 2017. We have stood shoulder to shoulder, battling for conservative principles and working to advance Louisiana’s interests. He is a true and dedicated Patriot who will lead our Republican Conference with strength, intellect, and determination.

“With Speaker Mike Johnson, we can now resume our efforts to significantly reduce our nation’s debt, combat inflation, secure our southern border, continue our impeachment investigations, and affirm the United States’ support for Israel.”

