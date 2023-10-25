Facebook
I-110 South re-opens after 5-car crash

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that I-110 South near Chippewa Street has re-opened after temporarily being shut down following a five-car crash early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte confirmed the accident involved 5 cars. One of the cars involved in the crash caught fire.

The fire was contained but Monte said crews had to clean up oil and fuel spills on the interstate.

A sand truck also responded to the scene, according to the fire department.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m.

Traffic was diverted off of the interstate at 22nd Street.

Emergency officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

