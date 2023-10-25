I-110 South re-opens after 5-car crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that I-110 South near Chippewa Street has re-opened after temporarily being shut down following a five-car crash early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

All lanes are now open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street. Congestion is now approaching Evangeline Street. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 25, 2023

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte confirmed the accident involved 5 cars. One of the cars involved in the crash caught fire.

The fire was contained but Monte said crews had to clean up oil and fuel spills on the interstate.

A sand truck also responded to the scene, according to the fire department.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m.

Traffic was diverted off of the interstate at 22nd Street.

BREAKING: Traffic on I-110 SOUTH being diverted off the interstate at 22nd Street because of a crash on I-110 SOUTH near Chippewa. pic.twitter.com/ThFMC2QIJx — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 25, 2023

Emergency officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.