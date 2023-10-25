I-110 South re-opens after 5-car crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that I-110 South near Chippewa Street has re-opened after temporarily being shut down following a five-car crash early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.
All lanes are now open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street. Congestion is now approaching Evangeline Street.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 25, 2023
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte confirmed the accident involved 5 cars. One of the cars involved in the crash caught fire.
The fire was contained but Monte said crews had to clean up oil and fuel spills on the interstate.
A sand truck also responded to the scene, according to the fire department.
The accident happened just before 7 a.m.
Traffic was diverted off of the interstate at 22nd Street.
BREAKING: Traffic on I-110 SOUTH being diverted off the interstate at 22nd Street because of a crash on I-110 SOUTH near Chippewa. pic.twitter.com/ThFMC2QIJx— WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 25, 2023
Emergency officials confirmed no injuries were reported.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
