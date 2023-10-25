Fifolet Festival returns to BR with several Halloween events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to enjoy a weekend full of Halloween events with your friends and family at the Fifolet Festival this year.

According to organizers, multiple events will take place starting Thursday, Oct. 27 until Monday, Oct. 30. You will be able to enjoy a parade, arts market, 5K race, and more.

Below is a list of events:

Tickets for the other events including registering a float or securing a single-rider spot for the parade are now on sale.

Fifolet Parade Map 2023 (Fifolet Halloween Festival)

For more information on the festival click here.

