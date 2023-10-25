DOTD opens interstate lane after assessing damage caused by crash in Ascension Parish, officials say
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One of the lanes on I-10 Westbound is now open just past Gonzales after a crash happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the left lane of I-10 Westbound near the 176-mile marker was closed while the La. Department of Transportation assessed the damage the road sustained in the crash.
