DOTD opens interstate lane after assessing damage caused by crash in Ascension Parish, officials say

One of the lanes on I-10 Westbound is temporarily closed just past Gonzales after a crash...
One of the lanes on I-10 Westbound is temporarily closed just past Gonzales after a crash happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One of the lanes on I-10 Westbound is now open just past Gonzales after a crash happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the left lane of I-10 Westbound near the 176-mile marker was closed while the La. Department of Transportation assessed the damage the road sustained in the crash.

One of the lanes on I-10 Westbound is temporarily closed just past Gonzales after a crash happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 25. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

