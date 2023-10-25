Facebook
DOTD giving updates on I-10 Widening Project at Metro City Council meeting

By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the first phase of the I-10 widening project well underway, the Department of Transportation & Development is working to keep everyone updated on their progress.

“There’s a lot that’s coming to this community, so we just want to keep everybody informed as we move forward,” said DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett.

One way they’re keeping people informed is by presenting updates at the Metro City Council Meeting. Mallett said project managers will give an update on the project’s timeline.

“The City Park Lake Bridge, the westbound side, that’s supposed to be going on right now so we’re right on schedule,” said Mallet. “2025 is when we’ll start seeing more construction and more lane shifts.”They’re also going over how they’re planning on dealing with congestion.

“We have a traffic mitigation plan and right now we’re evaluating should we keep two lanes or should we do three lanes,” said Mallett. “We’re looking at all the modeling and costs.”These are all things Metro City Councilman Rowdy Gaudet wants people to know so they can plan ahead if their commute will be interrupted.

“We’re going to deal with orange cones, we’re going to deal with reduced lanes, we’re going to deal with bottleneck traffic on I-10 but what are those other areas in our community, what are those alternate routes that we can take to adjust,” said Gaudet.

The City is working on some of those alternate routes through the MOVEBR Program to help reduce the impacts of interstate construction.

“Expanding roads, synchronizing signals as we’re updating our software for our traffic signals, so we can be in conjunction and coordination with DOTD,” said Gaudet.

Even though traffic will continue to be a challenge throughout the project, Mallett said the payoff will be worth it.

“This is such a giant project there may be some tough times congestion-wise, but we’ll have that where it goes down into one lane will be repaired,” said Mallett. “We’ll have parking, lighting, bike paths, new bridges, an extra lane in each direction and so for the next 50 years we’ll have a new roadway.”

If you have any questions about the project or want to check up on DOTD’s progress, you can visit the project’s website.

