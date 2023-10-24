Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder after shooting, killing wife

(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife, according to prosecutors with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said a unanimous jury reached the verdict for Walter Albert, 48, on Thursday, October 19, after deliberating for 42 minutes.

The deadly shooting happened in 2018 at Albert’s home on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw, deputies said. They added that Albert’s wife, Sabrina Anderson, was discovered shot in the head in a vehicle in front of the home. Authorities said Anderson was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Albert was driven by a family member to the Tickfaw Police Department and admitted to law enforcement that he shot his wife, prosecutors said. They added that he threw the weapon over a bridge before arriving at the police station.

Prosecutors said the crime stemmed from the fact that Anderson was leaving Albert. Meanwhile, the defense argued the shooting happened due to an ongoing argument, mitigating the charge to manslaughter, according to the district attorney’s office.

The trial took place over a three-day period and involved at least 20 witnesses being called upon to testify, prosecutors said.

Albert was sentenced to natural life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to headline country music festival in Gonzales
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Larry Pearl
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Geronimo Street, police say

Latest News

The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival...
Coast Guard speaks about rough conditions during search for cruise ship passenger
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House readies vote to prevent a government shutdown as Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
LSU fans cheer at the Tigers' women's basketball game against Kent State.
LSU pick up their third win of the season against Kent State
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14
Decent rain chance today, but dry by Thursday
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position