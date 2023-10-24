Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder after shooting, killing wife

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife, according to prosecutors with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said a unanimous jury reached the verdict for Walter Albert, 48, on Thursday, October 19, after deliberating for 42 minutes.

The deadly shooting happened in 2018 at Albert’s home on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw, deputies said. They added that Albert’s wife, Sabrina Anderson, was discovered shot in the head in a vehicle in front of the home. Authorities said Anderson was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Albert was driven by a family member to the Tickfaw Police Department and admitted to law enforcement that he shot his wife, prosecutors said. They added that he threw the weapon over a bridge before arriving at the police station.

Prosecutors said the crime stemmed from the fact that Anderson was leaving Albert. Meanwhile, the defense argued the shooting happened due to an ongoing argument, mitigating the charge to manslaughter, according to the district attorney’s office.

The trial took place over a three-day period and involved at least 20 witnesses being called upon to testify, prosecutors said.

Albert was sentenced to natural life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

