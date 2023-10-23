Unusually warm weather may linger until around Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of morning fog will give way to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 23 (WAFB)

It will be another day of near-record warmth as highs top out near 90 degrees. No rainfall is expected.

Rest of This Week

There is no sign of fall weather returning anytime this week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Morning starts in the mid to upper 60s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. No rainfall is expected through the workweek or into the weekend.

Extended Outlook

There are signs that we may get a cold front into the area by early next week, perhaps delivering some cooler weather in time for Halloween (next Tuesday). However, given that it’s 8-9 days away, we’ll have to monitor trends and see how things play out with time. A mainly dry pattern looks to persist through the duration of our 10-day outlook, meaning our drought will continue and potentially get worse in many areas.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Tammy is lifting north of the Leeward Islands this morning. It will move north to northeast in the short term, before turning to the northwest and becoming an extratropical low later this week.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean continues to show signs of organization this morning. Development odds are listed at 60% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook, but even if something does develop, it is expected to move westward into Central America over the next day or two.

