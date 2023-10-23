Theatre Baton Rouge faces closure, turns to community for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Theater Baton Rouge is asking the community for support with the ‘Light the Stage’ campaign.

“I think a lot of people see us as a place where they come to see a show and we’re so much more than that,” Lance Parker said, Baton Rouge Theatre.

The theater has been around since 1942 as a place where you can catch a drama, a comedy, or a musical here in our community, but things have changed a bit recently.

Organizers say inflation has taken a toll on the performing arts center, and like many other businesses, the stapled theater had to make several layoffs.

“The folks we had to let go unfortunately are still engaged with the theater and want the theater to survive and I think that’s just a testament to how important this organization is to so many people.” Parker said.

The organization announced a goal to raise $100,000 in 60 days and they have already gained more than $37,000 of donations in just one week.

