Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Theatre Baton Rouge faces closure, turns to community for help

(Storyblocks)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Theater Baton Rouge is asking the community for support with the ‘Light the Stage’ campaign.

“I think a lot of people see us as a place where they come to see a show and we’re so much more than that,” Lance Parker said, Baton Rouge Theatre.

The theater has been around since 1942 as a place where you can catch a drama, a comedy, or a musical here in our community, but things have changed a bit recently.

Organizers say inflation has taken a toll on the performing arts center, and like many other businesses, the stapled theater had to make several layoffs.

“The folks we had to let go unfortunately are still engaged with the theater and want the theater to survive and I think that’s just a testament to how important this organization is to so many people.” Parker said.

The organization announced a goal to raise $100,000 in 60 days and they have already gained more than $37,000 of donations in just one week.

Click here to donate.  

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of...
How to Watch the LSU vs. Army Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Early morning fog and hot afternoons
One person dead after crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Fire at home in Ascension Parish
Flames from unattended trash fire spread to home