Teen identified in deadly crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash on LA-67 in East Feliciana Parish just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, October 22.

Louisiana State Police Troop A identified the victim of the crash as 17-year-old Morgan Johnson of Ethel.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says the deadly head-on collision took place about a mile south of the Town of Clinton on Plank Road near the Idlewild Road curve.

According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed that Johnson was headed north in a 2010 Mazda 6 on LA 67.

At the same time, a 2012 Dodge Ram 4500 was traveling south on LA 67.

For reasons still being investigated, the Mazda failed to turn in a curve, reentered the roadway, and crossed the centerline. Troopers report the Mazda hit the Dodge head-on.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected upon impact. As a result, Johnson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was also not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is under investigation.

