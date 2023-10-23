Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen identified in deadly crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on LA-67 in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, October 22.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash on LA-67 in East Feliciana Parish just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, October 22.

Louisiana State Police Troop A identified the victim of the crash as 17-year-old Morgan Johnson of Ethel.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says the deadly head-on collision took place about a mile south of the Town of Clinton on Plank Road near the Idlewild Road curve.

According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed that Johnson was headed north in a 2010 Mazda 6 on LA 67.

At the same time, a 2012 Dodge Ram 4500 was traveling south on LA 67.

For reasons still being investigated, the Mazda failed to turn in a curve, reentered the roadway, and crossed the centerline. Troopers report the Mazda hit the Dodge head-on.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected upon impact. As a result, Johnson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was also not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
Fire at home in Ascension Parish
Flames from unattended trash fire spread to home
SU vs BCU
Southern defeats Bethune-Cookman on the road

Latest News

Cybersecurity summit to draw in business owners, IT experts, state agencies
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 23
Unusually warm weather may linger until around Halloween
Passenger killed, suspected drunk driver arrested after multi-vehicle crash on I-12
Theatre Baton Rouge faces closure, turns to community for help