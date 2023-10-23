SMART LIVING: Vitamin deficient? Eat your way to good health

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As many as 92% of people have at least one vitamin or mineral deficiency, but there are ways to make sure you’re getting enough nutrients.

A study published in JAMA found that iron deficiency is specifically a big problem for young women. The study revealed that 40% of young women are iron-deficient. Iron is mostly found in meat, dark leafy greens, beans, and dark chocolate.

Meanwhile, researchers estimate that more than 50% of the general population is vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening bones and muscles and protecting against disease. Exposure to sunlight is one way to get vitamin D. Foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, liver, and mushrooms also contain the vitamin. Additionally, dairy products like milk are often fortified with vitamin D.

Another common deficiency is folic acid. Dietary guidelines suggest that every woman should take 400 milligrams of folic acid daily.

Lastly, vitamin B-12 deficiencies are common, especially among people who are vegans. This important vitamin is required for the formation of red blood cells. The vitamin is found in meat, fish, milk, and poultry.

If you do go the supplement route, there are ways to enhance the absorption rate. One way to do that is to take fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K with a high-fat meal. One study shows taking vitamin D with a high-fat meal increases absorption 32% more than with a fat-free meal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.