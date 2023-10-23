Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Vitamin deficient? Eat your way to good health

Vitamins and Supplements
Vitamins and Supplements(WSAW)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As many as 92% of people have at least one vitamin or mineral deficiency, but there are ways to make sure you’re getting enough nutrients.

A study published in JAMA found that iron deficiency is specifically a big problem for young women. The study revealed that 40% of young women are iron-deficient. Iron is mostly found in meat, dark leafy greens, beans, and dark chocolate.

Meanwhile, researchers estimate that more than 50% of the general population is vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening bones and muscles and protecting against disease. Exposure to sunlight is one way to get vitamin D. Foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, liver, and mushrooms also contain the vitamin. Additionally, dairy products like milk are often fortified with vitamin D.

Another common deficiency is folic acid. Dietary guidelines suggest that every woman should take 400 milligrams of folic acid daily.

Lastly, vitamin B-12 deficiencies are common, especially among people who are vegans. This important vitamin is required for the formation of red blood cells. The vitamin is found in meat, fish, milk, and poultry.

If you do go the supplement route, there are ways to enhance the absorption rate. One way to do that is to take fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K with a high-fat meal. One study shows taking vitamin D with a high-fat meal increases absorption 32% more than with a fat-free meal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen identified in deadly crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
Fire at home in Ascension Parish
Flames from unattended trash fire spread to home
Passenger killed, suspected drunk driver arrested after multi-vehicle crash on I-12

Latest News

I-55 north and southbound closed due to multiple accidents amid foggy, smoky conditions
I-55 north and southbound closed due to multiple accidents amid foggy, smoky conditions
Daniel Santora, 37, of Prairieville was arrested for DWI second offense and reckless operation.
Prairieville man accused of crashing car into house arrested for DWI
File photo of a Louisiana highway.
BRCC aims to get more truck drivers on road; relaunches training program
Cybersecurity summit to draw in business owners, IT experts, state agencies
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to choose a warranty