Prairieville man accused of crashing car into house arrested for DWI
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house Sunday, Oct. 22.
Daniel Santora, 37, of Prairieville was arrested for DWI second offense and reckless operation.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along Pascal Drive in Prairieville around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, deputies noticed damage to the home’s garage. Photos taken at the scene show the car drove through an exterior brick wall.
No injuries were reported.
The driver was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
