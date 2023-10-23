Halloween 2023: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes, plus other events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s October which means “spooky season” is officially underway in south Louisiana. We’ve created a list of all of the dates, times, and places, to go trick-or-treating, in addition to Halloween events taking place in the area. If you would like to add an event to our list, email us at news@wafb.com.

Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:

1. Plan Your Route: Before heading out for trick-or-treating, plan your route in advance. Stick to well-lit areas and neighborhoods you’re familiar with. Let someone know where you’ll be and roughly how long you’ll be gone.

2. Stay Visible: Wear reflective or bright-colored costumes, or add reflective tape to your child’s outfit and their treat bag. Carry a flashlight or glow sticks to make sure you’re visible to drivers.

3. Inspect Candy: When you return home, inspect all the Halloween treats. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious-looking items. If your child has food allergies, be especially vigilant and check labels for allergens.

4. Stay on Sidewalks: Remind children to always walk on sidewalks and be cautious crossing roads. Avoid cutting across yards or streets in the dark.

5. Use the Buddy System: Whenever possible, travel in a group with a trusted adult. The buddy system provides safety and is more fun when trick-or-treating.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Recurring

Haunted Hikes at Bluebonnet Swamp: Looking for a fun, family-friendly alternative to the commercial haunted houses? Go to Bluebonnet Swamp’s Haunted Hikes on October 13, 20, and 27 to learn about snakes, insects, rats, and other “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to BREC’s Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. Trail opens at 6 p.m. Looking for a fun, family-friendly alternative to the commercial haunted houses? Go to Bluebonnet Swamp’s Haunted Hikes on October 13, 20, and 27 to learn about snakes, insects, rats, and other “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to BREC’s Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. Trail opens at 6 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo : The BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo invites participants to Boo at the Zoo, a merry-not-scary trick-or-treating extravaganza on October 21-22 and 28-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should wear their best costumes and enjoy a day at the Zoo to celebrate fall in Louisiana. Each child in attendance (Ages: 12 and younger) will receive a pre-filled treat bag as they exit the Zoo.

Benny’s Haunted Car Wash : Get ready for a spine-tingling Halloween experience like no other! It’s happening at the Siegen Lane location on Oct. 27th and 28th, between the spooky hours of 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. For families looking to create unforgettable memories, the first two hours each night are designed exclusively for kids, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere before the chills and thrills truly kick in. Tickets can be purchased online for just $25 per car.

The 10/31 Consortium kicks off its annual Fifolet Festival on Oct. 26. From a pub crawl to a costume ball, it will have a lot to offer.

Friday, Oct. 27

Trick or Treat in the Galleries: The LSU Museum of Art invites you and your family to trick or treat, enjoy art activities, stop by the tables of its local museum friends, and hear spooky stories in the galleries on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The LSU Museum of Art invites you and your family to trick or treat, enjoy art activities, stop by the tables of its local museum friends, and hear spooky stories in the galleries on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m.

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting its first-ever Trick or Treat in the Galleries from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Sunday, Oct. 29

First United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat: The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1255 Camelia Drive in Baker, La.

BRPD’s Pride of Alsen Trunk-or-Treat : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road.

Tricked Out Trunk-or-Treat Car Show : 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. The address is 3535 Riley Street in Baton Rouge. There will be prizes for the best trunk and costume.

Monday, Oct. 30

BRPD’s Boo with the Blue Trunk or Treat and Haunted House : The Baton Rouge Police Department presents a free and safe Halloween experience. It will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters. The address is 9000 Airline Highway.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Market Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Costume Contest: Join the Red Stick Farmers Market for a spooktacular Halloween experience as it hosts a market-wide trick-or-treating extravaganza. Children and families are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for a chance to win fantastic prizes in the Halloween costume contest. To officially enter the costume contest, participants must register at the BREADA booth between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The winners will be announced at 5:15 p.m.

EBRSO Trick-or-treat with deputies : The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community out for a family-friendly event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BREC’s Ben Burge Park. The address is 9350 Antigua Drive in Baton Rouge.

Thriller on Hollywood Street : 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3445 Hollywood Street

Blocktoberfest Trunk-or-Treat and Block Party : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the Monticello Blvd. median

Councilman Cole’s Trunk-or-Treat : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4000 Gus Young Avenue

Livingston Parish

Saturday, Oct. 28

City of Walker’s 3rd Annual Fall Festival : This free, family-friendly event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker, La. There will be a Farmer’s and Art Market, food trucks, hayrides, a pie bake-off, a children’s costume contest, a mobile barn with farm animals, and an extensive children’s village sponsored by local churches. Live music will be provided by the band, T Boy & Just Us.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Bubba Harris Trunk or Treat at South Park : The annual Halloween event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at South Park on Vincent Road in Denham Springs. There will be hot dogs and drinks, as well as people handing out candy.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trunk of Treat & Night Out Against Crime : Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are hosting their 5th annual Trunk or Treat and Night Out Against Crime event on Halloween night. The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Hammond Westside Montessori, located at 2600 PFC Matthew E. Wildes Street in Hammond. There will be candy, a haunted house, games, safety information, and a DJ.

Assumption Parish

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Night Out Against Crime Trunk or Treat : The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department is holding their Night Out Against Crime Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held on the old St. Philomena School grounds, located at 120 Convent Street in Labadieville.

