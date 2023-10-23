Facebook
Cybersecurity summit to draw in business owners, IT experts, state agencies

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Efforts are underway to take extra steps to make sure your information is protected. This comes as Louisiana State Police and the cybersecurity firm, Evalv IQ, are partnering up for their first cybersecurity summit.

Colonel Lamar Davis plans to talk about the state of cybersecurity in Louisiana for small businesses and critical infrastructure. Experts said they will also discuss cybersecurity requirements and best practices that will equip people who come out. You’ll also hear from cybersecurity leaders and experts in the industry.

The keynote speaker will be Mr. Alvino Williams who will discuss strategies to maximize security and resiliency through circular ecosystems.

Other speakers include Paul Matthews of the port of South Louisiana and James Murray, who serves as the IT director for the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Leaders said you’ll walk away with the knowledge and tools needed to beef up business security which will help strengthen the state’s critical infrastructures.

The summit is happening Monday, October 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. The address is 7901 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, La., 70806.

You can register here

