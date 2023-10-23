BRFD: Home under renovation catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house undergoing renovations caught fire early Monday, Oct. 23.

It happened in the 2700 block of Jay Street near I-110, off of Harding Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure completely engulfed in flames.

A house on Jay Street is engulfed by fire. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Officials report the home was vacant and undergoing remodeling at the time of the fire. It’s considered a total loss.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other structures.

According to BRFD, Entergy Gas was requested to repair a ruptured gas line. The line was allowed to burn until utility workers could shut it down.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.