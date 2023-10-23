BRCC aims to get more truck drivers on road; relaunches training program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community College is hoping to address a shortage of truck drivers with the relaunch of an important training program.

The initiative is called the Commercial Driver’s License Program and is based at the BRCC location on Rosedale Road in Port Allen.

BRCC officials said the truck driver shortage is a major issue. The truck driving industry is expected to be about 160,000 drivers short by the year 2030.

“As we relaunch our Commercial Driver’s License program at BRCC, we recognize its critical role in addressing the nationwide shortage of truck drivers,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “Baton Rouge Community College is excited to provide this opportunity for individuals seeking a rewarding career in commercial driving while actively contributing to the solution for the nationwide truck driver shortage. The trucking industry is the backbone of our economy and by training skilled and safety-conscious commercial drivers, we not only provide a promising career path for our students but also contribute to this vital industry.”

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum of both classroom theory and hands-on training. It will cover things like Department of Transportation regulations, driving on several types of roadways, cargo handling, vehicle inspections, maneuvering skills, defensive driving techniques, and more.

According to BRCC officials, the Commercial Driver’s License Program follows the strict guidelines of the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry-level driver training.

The training program is running for six weeks and involves in-person classes between Monday, October 23, and Friday, December 8. The classes are at the BRCC Port Allen location on Rosedale Road. The cost of the training is $5,500.

Once students complete the training program, they will be able to test for a CDL Class A (tractor-trailer) or CDL Class B (straight truck) license.

