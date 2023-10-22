Sunday begins with dense fog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a record-tying high of 91 yesterday, we are starting Sunday with areas of dense fog. There is a dense fog advisory west of Baton Rouge, but visibilities this morning are at or below one mile, exercise caution on the roads.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22 (WAFB)

Today will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

No rain is expected in the short term. Tonight into Monday morning, we could see another round of patchy dense fog. In the tropics, we have a few things in the Eastern Pacific that will throw some clouds and moisture our way, but not enough to cause any rain.

In the extended, we look warm and dry with more sun midweek. The next chance of rain, which appears relatively low, will be the following week.

