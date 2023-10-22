Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sunday begins with dense fog

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a record-tying high of 91 yesterday, we are starting Sunday with areas of dense fog. There is a dense fog advisory west of Baton Rouge, but visibilities this morning are at or below one mile, exercise caution on the roads.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)

Today will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)

No rain is expected in the short term. Tonight into Monday morning, we could see another round of patchy dense fog. In the tropics, we have a few things in the Eastern Pacific that will throw some clouds and moisture our way, but not enough to cause any rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)

In the extended, we look warm and dry with more sun midweek. The next chance of rain, which appears relatively low, will be the following week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 22(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of...
How to Watch the LSU vs. Army Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Take flight at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 21.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 21
Near record highs expected, not much rain
WAFB Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather for Friday, Oct. 20.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Oct. 20
WAFB Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, Oct. 20.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Oct. 20