Readers invited to attend 2023 La. Book Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Readers in the Baton Rouge area are invited to the 2023 Louisiana Book Festival.

The 19th annual event will take place on Saturday, October 28, in the Baton Rouge Capitol Park area between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Members of the public can expect a lot of books, activities, and more. Many of the activities have been planned with young people in mind.

“One of the goals of the Louisiana Book Festival is to inspire a love of reading and literature, and we want to make sure that starts with our youngest readers. That’s why the staff of the State Library and the Louisiana Book Festival take a lot of care to make sure the day is inviting for everyone, especially children and teens,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We want the next generation of readers and writers to start here.”

There will be a young readers pavilion with appearances by storybook characters from Mo Willem’s Elephant and Piggie books. There will also be talks from authorities, musical performances, face painting, balloon artists, and book related crafts.

A Teen HQ will also be set up in the State Library of Louisiana building on North 4th Street in Baton Rouge. The space will include trivia games, giveaways, and crafts.

“In addition to all activities like games and arts and crafts, there are nearly a dozen events where children and teens can meet authors during the Louisiana Book Festival. It’s always exciting to connect readers with their favorite writers,” said Teen HQ coordinator Skye Norwood. “Whether young readers are into nonfiction, fantasy, mysteries, thrillers, or poetry, we have something for them.”

Admission to the Louisiana Book Festival is free. Click here for more details about the festival.

