LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, Oct. 22.
The Tigers are ranked No. 15 following their dominating 62-0 victory over the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Tiger Stadium.
Tulane also moved up in this week’s poll, climbing one spot to No. 22 after its 35-28 victory over North Texas in New Orleans.
RELATED: LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game
The full list of rankings are listed below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Air Force
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Tulane
- UCLA
- USC
- James Madison
The Tigers’ next game will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 4. Details about a kickoff time have not yet been released.
Tulane plays Saturday, Oct. 28, against Rice in a 3 p.m. game in Houston.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.