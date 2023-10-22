Facebook
LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU shutout the Army Black Knights in Death Valley for their homecoming game on Saturday, October 21.

The Tigers left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

The Tigers have a bye week before taking on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 4.

