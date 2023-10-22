One person dead after crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, October 22.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says the deadly accident took place about a mile south of the Town of Clinton on Plank Road near the Idlewild Road curve.

State Police have taken over the investigation.

No word on the identity of the victim at this time, or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.