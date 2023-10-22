Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One person dead after crash on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, October 22.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says the deadly accident took place about a mile south of the Town of Clinton on Plank Road near the Idlewild Road curve.

State Police have taken over the investigation.

No word on the identity of the victim at this time, or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of...
How to Watch the LSU vs. Army Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
SU vs BCU
Southern defeats Bethune-Cookman on the road

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Fire at home in Ascension Parish
Flames from unattended trash fire spread to home
Louisiana Book Festival
Readers invited to attend 2023 La. Book Festival
Readers in the Baton Rouge area are invited to the 2023 Louisiana Book Festival.
Readers invited to attend 2023 La. Book Festival