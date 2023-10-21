Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over brake fluid safety issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid safety issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 55,000 of the Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023.

The vehicle can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. The agency says that as a result, the vehicle could have reduced braking performance.

That could increase the risk of crashing.

Tesla has released a software update free of charge to correct the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the mail beginning Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
Sarah Santini
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods; foul play suspected
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Take flight at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento

Latest News

LSU Tiger Band performing at ‘Tigerama’ concert in New Orleans on Nov. 14
LSU to host 41st Annual Tigerama event
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Military spokesman says Israel plans to increase strikes on Gaza
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Reward offered for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Maryland judge
Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
La. Rep. Mike Johnson announces run for U.S. House Speaker position