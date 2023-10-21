Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the high school football season and teams are getting prepared for their playoff run.

Thursday :

MATCH-UP SCORE Central Private vs. Thrive Academy 36-28 Southern Lab vs. Avoyelles 50-8 L.B. Landry vs. Riverside Academy 12-27 Baker vs. Capitol 19-8 Crowley vs. Livonia 45-28 Jewel Sumner vs. Pine 13-28 MLK Charter vs. St. Charles Catholic 6-50

Friday :

MATCH-UP SCORE Ascension Christian vs. East Iberville St. Amant vs. Dutchtown Woodlawn vs. Catholic B.R. East Ascension vs. Denham Springs Walker vs. Live Oak St. John vs. White Castle Broadmoor vs. Plaquemine Episcopal vs. Northeast Central vs. Zachary Glen Oaks vs. U-High Brusly vs. McKinley Donaldsonville vs. St. James Assumption vs. Lutcher Scotlandville vs. Liberty Magnet East Feliciana vs. Dunham Mentorship vs. Parkview St. Michael vs. Tara Amite vs. Albany St. Helena vs. Springfield Covenant Christian vs. Ascension Catholic Belaire vs. West Feliciana Istrouma vs. Bonnabel Port Allen vs. Collegiate B.R. St. Edmund vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee Slaughter C.C. vs. Kentwood

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.