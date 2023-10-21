Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the high school football season and teams are getting prepared for their playoff run.
Thursday:
|Central Private vs. Thrive Academy
|36-28
|Southern Lab vs. Avoyelles
|50-8
|L.B. Landry vs. Riverside Academy
|12-27
|Baker vs. Capitol
|19-8
|Crowley vs. Livonia
|45-28
|Jewel Sumner vs. Pine
|13-28
|MLK Charter vs. St. Charles Catholic
|6-50
Friday:
|Ascension Christian vs. East Iberville
|St. Amant vs. Dutchtown
|Woodlawn vs. Catholic B.R.
|East Ascension vs. Denham Springs
|Walker vs. Live Oak
|St. John vs. White Castle
|Broadmoor vs. Plaquemine
|Episcopal vs. Northeast
|Central vs. Zachary
|Glen Oaks vs. U-High
|Brusly vs. McKinley
|Donaldsonville vs. St. James
|Assumption vs. Lutcher
|Scotlandville vs. Liberty Magnet
|East Feliciana vs. Dunham
|Mentorship vs. Parkview
|St. Michael vs. Tara
|Amite vs. Albany
|St. Helena vs. Springfield
|Covenant Christian vs. Ascension Catholic
|Belaire vs. West Feliciana
|Istrouma vs. Bonnabel
|Port Allen vs. Collegiate B.R.
|St. Edmund vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
|Slaughter C.C. vs. Kentwood
