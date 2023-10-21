Facebook
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the high school football season and teams are getting prepared for their playoff run.

Thursday:

MATCH-UPSCORE
Central Private vs. Thrive Academy36-28
Southern Lab vs. Avoyelles50-8
L.B. Landry vs. Riverside Academy12-27
Baker vs. Capitol19-8
Crowley vs. Livonia45-28
Jewel Sumner vs. Pine13-28
MLK Charter vs. St. Charles Catholic6-50

Friday:

MATCH-UPSCORE
Ascension Christian vs. East Iberville
St. Amant vs. Dutchtown
Woodlawn vs. Catholic B.R.
East Ascension vs. Denham Springs
Walker vs. Live Oak
St. John vs. White Castle
Broadmoor vs. Plaquemine
Episcopal vs. Northeast
Central vs. Zachary
Glen Oaks vs. U-High
Brusly vs. McKinley
Donaldsonville vs. St. James
Assumption vs. Lutcher
Scotlandville vs. Liberty Magnet
East Feliciana vs. Dunham
Mentorship vs. Parkview
St. Michael vs. Tara
Amite vs. Albany
St. Helena vs. Springfield
Covenant Christian vs. Ascension Catholic
Belaire vs. West Feliciana
Istrouma vs. Bonnabel
Port Allen vs. Collegiate B.R.
St. Edmund vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
Slaughter C.C. vs. Kentwood

