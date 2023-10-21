Southern defeats Bethune-Cookman on the road
JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-3) snatched a win on the road as they took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 21.
The Jags won 28-18.
Wildcats strike first.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
Luke Sprague connects with Omari Stewart for a 43 yard touchdown.
Bethune-Cookman 7, Southern 0.
4:05 left in the 1st quarter.
End of the 1st quarter.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
Bethune-Cookman 7, Southern 0.
SU’s offense through three drives:
13 yards total.
1 first down.
0-4 on third down.
Kriston Davis picks off Sprague.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
Kendric Rhymes turns that into a 23 yard touchdown run.
Southern 14, Bethune Cookman 7.
6:46 left in the first half. @WAFB
Wow. On a 3rd & 22, Blood connects with August Pitre for a 57 yard touchdown.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
Southern 21, Bethune Cookman 10.
Under five minutes left in the 3rd. @WAFB
Bethune Cookman has a high snap on a punt that ends up getting blocked & scoop n scored by George Qualls.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
28-10 Southern with 9:04 left in the game. @WAFB
Southern defeats Bethune Cookman 28-18.— Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023
SU is 4-3 overall, 3-1 in SWAC.
Back on the Bluff next week against Texas Southern. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/V9JEqpA2LI
The Jags are back in AW Mumford on Saturday, October 28 facing Texas Southern.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
