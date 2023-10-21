Facebook
Southern defeats Bethune-Cookman on the road

SU vs BCU
SU vs BCU(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-3) snatched a win on the road as they took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 21.

The Jags won 28-18.

The Jags are back in AW Mumford on Saturday, October 28 facing Texas Southern.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

