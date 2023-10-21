Southern defeats Bethune-Cookman on the road

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-3) snatched a win on the road as they took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 21.

The Jags won 28-18.

Wildcats strike first.



Luke Sprague connects with Omari Stewart for a 43 yard touchdown.



Bethune-Cookman 7, Southern 0.



4:05 left in the 1st quarter. — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

End of the 1st quarter.

Bethune-Cookman 7, Southern 0.



SU’s offense through three drives:



13 yards total.

1 first down.

0-4 on third down. — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

Kriston Davis picks off Sprague.



Kendric Rhymes turns that into a 23 yard touchdown run.



Southern 14, Bethune Cookman 7.



6:46 left in the first half. @WAFB — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

Wow. On a 3rd & 22, Blood connects with August Pitre for a 57 yard touchdown.



Southern 21, Bethune Cookman 10.



Under five minutes left in the 3rd. @WAFB — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

Bethune Cookman has a high snap on a punt that ends up getting blocked & scoop n scored by George Qualls.



28-10 Southern with 9:04 left in the game. @WAFB — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

Southern defeats Bethune Cookman 28-18.



SU is 4-3 overall, 3-1 in SWAC.



Back on the Bluff next week against Texas Southern. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/V9JEqpA2LI — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 21, 2023

The Jags are back in AW Mumford on Saturday, October 28 facing Texas Southern.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.