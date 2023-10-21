Facebook
Near record highs expected, not much rain

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 21(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a tied record high yesterday at 90 degrees, we’ll be near 90 again Saturday under mostly sunny skies. It will start out cool but will finish warm with very dry conditions. Tonight’s LSU game will be nice and mild under partly cloudy skies, 80 degrees down to 70 by the game’s end.

Dry and stable air will be over the entire region for the short term with little in the way of rain chances.

The WPC rainfall outlook is almost completely void of any rain.

Our highs and lows will be above normal, but we will slowly but surely trend in the right direction.

In the extended, the next rain chance is Thursday into next weekend, but the chances are limited.

