Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Authorities in Maui strongly encouraged homeowners to wear protective gear provided by nonprofit groups when visiting their properties to protect against asbestos, lead and other toxic remains of the wildfire.(AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina, police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email Friday. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

So far police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified. Six people are still missing.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina’s hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaii’s south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts. More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.

