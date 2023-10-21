LSU to host 41st Annual Tigerama event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is preparing to host the 41st Annual Tigerama event on Monday, October 23.

The event will feature performances from the Golden Band from Tigerland, the LSU Wind Ensemble, the Golden Girls and Colorguard, and the LSU Symphonic Winds.

Details about the 2023 performances are below:

Monday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the LSU Union Theater. This performance is SOLD OUT .

Monday, October 23, at 7 p.m. in the LSU Union Theater.

Tuesday, October 24, at 7 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

The Tigerama performances are set to include “LSU Rhapsody,” a medley that weaves together beloved LSU school songs in the style of a classic Hollywood movie score, as well as the traditional “God of our Father,” a 360-degree acoustic experience featuring the Golden Band from Tigerland and concert ensembles performing together.

After intermission, the Band will return to center stage to perform this year’s halftime show highlights, along with renditions of “timeless LSU school tunes.”

In addition to attending a performance, members of the public can also participate in a silent auction to show support for the LSU Department of Bands. The 2023 silent auction features a handmade Swarovski crystal LSU football, an LSU Golden Girl cape, a retired band jacket with a garment bag, and more.

Funds raised from the Tigerama event and auction in the past have allowed the entire Golden Band from Tigerland to travel to Dublin, Irland to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.