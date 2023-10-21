Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash that involved a BRPD unit and multiple vehicles late Friday night, October 20.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

Police said one person, Caleb James Chappetta, 38, was killed.

The crash happened as two uniformed BRPD officers were responding to an officer in need of assistance call on South 16th Street and Government Street, according to authorities. They added that a marked BRPD Ford Explorer with lights and sirens activated was headed west on Government Street. The BRPD unit entered the intersection and crashed into a Chevrolet Impala that was headed south on South Foster Drive, according to BRPD.

According to police, Chappetta was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala and died at the scene of the crash.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said six additional vehicles were also struck during the crash.

No other details were released about the officer in need of assistance call that the uniformed officers were responding to. However, early reports indicated there was a shots fired call in the area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

